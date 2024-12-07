Open Menu

Security Forces Eliminate 22 Terrorists In Successful Operations, Six Soldiers Martyred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Security forces eliminate 22 terrorists in successful operations, six soldiers martyred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded Pakistan’s security forces for conducting three successful operations against the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the operations, 22 terrorists were neutralized, effectively thwarting their plans to wreak havoc. “Pakistan’s brave security forces have eliminated these enemies of peace,” Naqvi remarked, commending their swift and decisive action.

Tragically, six security personnel embraced martyrdom during the mission. The interior minister paid glowing tribute to the fallen heroes, stating, “The nation salutes these martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, pledging unwavering support. “We stand with the families of the martyrs and will always remain by their side,” he assured.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to national security, Naqvi vowed to continue efforts until the complete eradication of terrorist threats. “With the nation’s support, we will ensure the complete elimination of these extremists,” he declared.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Interior Minister Government

Recent Stories

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

5 minutes ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

18 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

3 hours ago
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

3 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father an ..

Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan