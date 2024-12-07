Security forces eliminate 22 terrorists in successful operations, six soldiers martyred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded Pakistan’s security forces for conducting three successful operations against the extremist group Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the operations, 22 terrorists were neutralized, effectively thwarting their plans to wreak havoc. “Pakistan’s brave security forces have eliminated these enemies of peace,” Naqvi remarked, commending their swift and decisive action.

Tragically, six security personnel embraced martyrdom during the mission. The interior minister paid glowing tribute to the fallen heroes, stating, “The nation salutes these martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, pledging unwavering support. “We stand with the families of the martyrs and will always remain by their side,” he assured.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to national security, Naqvi vowed to continue efforts until the complete eradication of terrorist threats. “With the nation’s support, we will ensure the complete elimination of these extremists,” he declared.