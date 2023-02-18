UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Focused On Counter-terrorism, IBOs Conducted Across Country: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said the security forces remained singularly focused on counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) being conducted all over the country with pronounced success on the contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public

During his visit to the metropolis, the army chief along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the Karachi Police Office (KPO) incident at Corps Headquarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) news release said.

Thereafter, the COAS and CM visited Karachi Police Office (KPO), where last night successful coordinated counter- terrorism (CT) operation involving Pak Army's Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police cleared the site while sending all terrorists to hell.

The CM and COAS also visited Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and met the injured soldiers of Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh.

They praised the bravery, morale and sacrifices of Army, Police and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in the line of duty.

The CM stated that State acknowledged and saluted innumerable sacrifices rendered by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and nation's unbreakable resolve against terrorism.

The COAS emphasised, "Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement." He continued, "No nation can overcome such challenges with 'kinetic actions' only. It needs mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders." "Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future," the COAS concluded.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.

