Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that attackers detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the FC complex in Quetta and later tried to enter the headquarters in FC uniform.

Speaking at the House, he lauded the Security forces for repelling the bid at the cost of some of their own lives.

He condemned a “cowardly” assault at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters and lauded security forces for foiling a follow-on attempt by assailants to enter the compound.

He said security forces killed several terrorists by foiling their attempt to enter the FC Compound. However, some civilians and FC personnel also lost their lives in the incident, he said.

Talal said that the exact figures of those martyred and wounded were being verified and would be provided shortly.

He said footage and other technical material linking the attack to “Indian proxies” had circulated on social media platforms and investigations into such links were underway.

The minister paid tribute to the brave personnel of the security forces who sacrificed their lives to stop the intruders.

He also urged the politicians to stand united behind the security agencies.

Regarding enforced disappearances, Talal Chaudhry said the government has zero tolerance in this regard. A new commission, headed by a Supreme Court judge, had been constituted to examine missing-persons cases and promised to place a detailed report before the House in due course, he said.

He said that official numbers of missing persons in the country were relatively low and that the government would present case-by-case details.

He said the political leadership must create a national strategy and consensus to support security forces across provinces and at the Federal level.

