Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Attempt Of Attackers To Enter FC Complex: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that attackers detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the FC complex in Quetta and later tried to enter the headquarters in FC uniform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that attackers detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near the FC complex in Quetta and later tried to enter the headquarters in FC uniform.

Speaking at the House, he lauded the Security forces for repelling the bid at the cost of some of their own lives.

He condemned a “cowardly” assault at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters and lauded security forces for foiling a follow-on attempt by assailants to enter the compound.

He said security forces killed several terrorists by foiling their attempt to enter the FC Compound. However, some civilians and FC personnel also lost their lives in the incident, he said.

Talal said that the exact figures of those martyred and wounded were being verified and would be provided shortly.

He said footage and other technical material linking the attack to “Indian proxies” had circulated on social media platforms and investigations into such links were underway.

The minister paid tribute to the brave personnel of the security forces who sacrificed their lives to stop the intruders.

He also urged the politicians to stand united behind the security agencies.

Regarding enforced disappearances, Talal Chaudhry said the government has zero tolerance in this regard. A new commission, headed by a Supreme Court judge, had been constituted to examine missing-persons cases and promised to place a detailed report before the House in due course, he said.

He said that official numbers of missing persons in the country were relatively low and that the government would present case-by-case details.

He said the political leadership must create a national strategy and consensus to support security forces across provinces and at the Federal level.

APP/raz-rzr

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

2 hours ago
 As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan ..

As world waits for Hamas response to US peace plan, UN aid teams call for ceasef ..

59 seconds ago
 Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter ..

Security Forces foil attempt of attackers to enter FC complex: Senate told

1 minute ago
 PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendme ..

PML-N firmly stands by 18th constitutional Amendment: Azam Tarar

1 minute ago
 Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpi ..

Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago
Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

3 hours ago
 SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari

SGA Nawabshah branch honors Abid Lashari

5 minutes ago
 Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane ..

Rauf Rind condemns Quetta blast, terms it inhumane act

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitizat ..

Pakistan, Germany to boost energy sector digitization & green transition: Federa ..

5 minutes ago
 DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, fo ..

DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, forced labor, encroachments

5 minutes ago
 Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

Youth a true strength of Pakistan: Rana Mashhood

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan