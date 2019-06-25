Security forces foil bid of terror, seize ammunition in Kohlu

Security forces foiled a bid of terror and seized a large number of ammunition at Tehsil Mawand area of Kohlu district on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Abdullah Khosa told media during press conference that acting on a tip off, Levies force and security forces carried out search operation in the area and seized a large number of ammunition including anti-tanks, hand grenades, SMGs rounds and RPG7 rounds and other arms.

He said these ammunition were hidden by suspects for sabotage activities in province.

DC also announced cash prizes for those security forces who took part in successful operation in the area.

He mentioned security forces cordoned off the entire area and started search to trace out suspects.