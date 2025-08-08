Security Forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak Afghanistan border, killed 33 Khwarij

Security Forces killed 33 Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj while foiling an infiltration attempt through the Pak-Afghanistan border in general area Sambazan Zhob District (Balochistan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Security Forces killed 33 Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj while foiling an infiltration attempt through the Pak-Afghanistan border in general area Sambazan Zhob District (Balochistan).

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate.

As a result of precise, bold and skillful engagement, thirty three Indian sponsored Khwarij were sent to hell. A large cache of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.