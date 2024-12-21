Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt, Kill 4 Khwarij Terrorists: ISPR

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed four Khwaeij terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt of a Khwarij group through Pakistan- Afghan border in the general area Rajgal Khyber District on Friday night.

“On the night of 19/20 December, movement of a group of Khwarij, trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the general area Rajgal, Khyber District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a news release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of the soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi (age: 22 years, resident of District Khyber), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat, it further said.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”, the press release said.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

