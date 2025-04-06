Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt, Kill 8 Khwarij Terrorists: ISPR
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Security Force killed eight khwarij terrorists while foiling their infiltration attempt through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on Sunday night.
“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.
Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.
The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.
Recent Stories
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized6 minutes ago
-
Private companies recognized for supporting Ramazan subsidies in ICT6 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil infiltration attempt, kill 8 khwarij terrorists: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
Double murder in Jaba, Mansehra Police arrest two prime suspects6 minutes ago
-
Passengers rescued from Terbela Dam swamp in swift operation16 minutes ago
-
Dr Zubair Usmani condoles over demise of son of ex Senator Faqir16 minutes ago
-
Traditional sports enthrall crowds at Derajat festival16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police tighten noose on criminal elements following high-level review16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at Daman-e-Koh: vehicles fined, food outlets inspected in joint operation16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 63,300 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP celebrates Thanksgiving Day on Shahbaz's govt performance26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia share common goals for global peace, security: Gilani26 minutes ago