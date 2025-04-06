Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Infiltration Attempt, Kill 8 Khwarij Terrorists: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Security Forces foil infiltration attempt, kill 8 khwarij terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Security Force killed eight khwarij terrorists while foiling their infiltration attempt through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District on Sunday night.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. After an intense exchange of fire, eight Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” said a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

21 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

21 minutes ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

51 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

2 hours ago
Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan