Security Forces Foil Khwarij Attempts To Enter Pakistan, Kill 3 Terrorists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed three Khwarij terrorists by thwarting their attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border on Monday night in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.
“Movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, three Khwarij were sent to hell, according to a news release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it further said.
Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.
