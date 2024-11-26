Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Khwarij Attempts To Enter Pakistan, Kill 3 Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Security Forces foil Khwarij attempts to enter Pakistan, kill 3 terrorists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed three Khwarij terrorists by thwarting their attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan border on Monday night in general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District.

“Movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, three Khwarij were sent to hell, according to a news release by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. The interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it further said.

Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan North Waziristan ISPR Border From Government

Recent Stories

realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The ..

Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..

15 minutes ago
 Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Frid ..

Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale

55 minutes ago

AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen econo ..

Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties

2 hours ago
 PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah ..

PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfac ..

CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest

2 hours ago
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashe ..

PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes

4 hours ago
 Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first ..

Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscrea ..

Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

6 hours ago
 SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional ..

SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan