- Security forces foil possible terrorist activity in IBO; kill high value target: ISPR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Security forces on Saturday foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan after conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, District Ketch.
A high value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces was killed during the operation whereas during exchange of fire a soldier was injured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the IBO, it added.