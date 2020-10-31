UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Foil Possible Terrorist Activity In IBO; Kill High Value Target: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:54 PM

Security forces foil possible terrorist activity in IBO; kill high value target: ISPR

The Security forces on Saturday foiled a possible terrorist activity in Southern Balochistan after conducting an intelligence based operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout of a proscribed organisation in Buleda, District Ketch

A high value target responsible for killing innocent civilians, extortion and attacking security forces was killed during the operation whereas during exchange of fire a soldier was injured, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the IBO, it added.

