Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist on military post in Dossali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Security forces on Monday foiled the suicidal attempt of a terrorist who tried to enter a military post in Dossali area of North Waziristan district.

A terrorist made a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali, North Waziristan District by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The security forces troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist.

Resultantly, the terrorist identified as Sharif, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, was killed, it added.

Security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

It merits to mention here that locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from their soil.