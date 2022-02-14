UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Foil Suicidal Attempt Of Terrorist On Military Post In Dossali

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Security Forces foil suicidal attempt of terrorist on military post in Dossali

Security forces on Monday foiled the suicidal attempt of a terrorist who tried to enter a military post in Dossali area of North Waziristan district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Security forces on Monday foiled the suicidal attempt of a terrorist who tried to enter a military post in Dossali area of North Waziristan district.

A terrorist made a suicidal attempt to enter into a military post in Dossali, North Waziristan District by firing small arms and also tried to lob a grenade, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The security forces troops being alert and prepared for the situation, initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorist.

Resultantly, the terrorist identified as Sharif, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, was killed, it added.

Security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

It merits to mention here that locals of the area appreciated the prompt response of the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from their soil.

Related Topics

Firing Terrorist North Waziristan ISPR Alert Post From Weapon

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses trade cooperation with Charge d&#039;Affaires of Afg ..

2 minutes ago
 Parents urged to get children vaccinated against p ..

Parents urged to get children vaccinated against polio

29 seconds ago
 Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

Paris police kill attacker at Gare du Nord

31 seconds ago
 Ukraine hails 'positive' defence talks with Belaru ..

Ukraine hails 'positive' defence talks with Belarus

34 seconds ago
 Court extends physical remand of accused in journa ..

Court extends physical remand of accused in journalist murder case

2 minutes ago
 Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim gir ..

Senate condemns incident of heckling of Muslim girl in India

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>