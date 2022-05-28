UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Foil Terror Bid In Khuzdar

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Security forces foil terror bid in Khuzdar

Security forces has foiled a terror attempt in town of Khuzdar District on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Security forces has foiled a terror attempt in town of Khuzdar District on Saturday.

According to the police sources, on information, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major(Retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai along with security forces including police, Frontier Corps, Levies force and bomb disposal squad personal reached the site and defused the improvised explosive devices (IED) which were planted at a government school.

The sources said that unknown suspects had planted improvise explosives devices (IEDs) for sabotaging activities ahead of local body election process.

The Deputy Commissioner said the bid to sabotage activities was failed through best arrangements of security forces in the areas despite measures were being taken to ensure foolproof security during local government election in the area.

