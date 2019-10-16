UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Foil Terror Bid, Recover Three Suicide Jackets, Cache Of Ammunition: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:22 PM

Security forces foil terror bid, recover three suicide jackets, cache of ammunition: ISPR

The security forces during search and strike operation in merged districts of Bajaur, Khyber and South Waziristan on Wednesday foiled terror bid and recovered huge cached of arms including three suicide jackets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The security forces during search and strike operation in merged districts of Bajaur, Khyber and South Waziristan on Wednesday foiled terror bid and recovered huge cached of arms including three suicide jackets.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted a search operation in the area of Khange Qilla in district Bajaur and recovered two suicide jackets and cache of ammunition of HMG.

In a similar operation in the area of Gul Kuch in South Waziristan, one APM, one suicide jacket, two 40mm rockets, one 7.62mm rifle, two pistols along with magazines and a number of rounds of 7.62mm rifle were recovered.

Meanwhile, in the area of Walu Mela in district Khyber, 252 rounds of 12.7mm, 250 grams explosive, three cassettes and amplifiers and three rounds of 303 rifle were recovered.

