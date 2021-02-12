UrduPoint.com
Security Forces Foil Terrorism Bid

Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Security forces foil terrorism bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The security forces on Friday foiled a terrorism bid and recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and several kgs of explosive from Tehsil Nawogai, district Bajaur.

The security officials acting on a tip-off conducted raid in Charmang area of Tehsil Nawogai, bordering Afghanistan and recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosive material concealed in a ground.

According to official sources the ammunition was to use for attack on security forces and in act of terrorism.

