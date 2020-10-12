Security forces foil terrorism bid; recover huge cache of ammunition

The security forces Monday foiled a terrorism bid during an intelligence based operation here in Tehsil Salarzai and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ):The security forces Monday foiled a terrorism bid during an intelligence based operation here in Tehsil Salarzai and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The security forces acting on a tip-off raided the hideout of terrorists and recovered 11 hand grenades, 12 hand grenade fuses, a Russian made shell, a Pakistani made shell, half a kilogram explosive material and seven pocket phones and hundreds of bullets of different bores.