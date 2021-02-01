UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Foil Terrorism Bid; Recover Huge Cache Of Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Security forces foil terrorism bid; recover huge cache of arms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Monday foiled a terrorism bid in district Bajaur and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition concealed for the purpose.

According to the district administration, Bajaur Scout acting on a tip-off raided in Kalgha area of Tehsil Warmamond, district Bajaur recovered 19 handgrenades, One RPG gun, 11 rocket launchers, two remote control bombs, 19 fuses of hand grenades and other explosive material which was to use in an act of terrorism.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

16 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

22 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

25 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

31 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

34 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.