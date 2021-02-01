Security forces foil terrorism bid; recover huge cache of arms

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Monday foiled a terrorism bid in district Bajaur and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition concealed for the purpose.

According to the district administration, Bajaur Scout acting on a tip-off raided in Kalgha area of Tehsil Warmamond, district Bajaur recovered 19 handgrenades, One RPG gun, 11 rocket launchers, two remote control bombs, 19 fuses of hand grenades and other explosive material which was to use in an act of terrorism.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started search operation.