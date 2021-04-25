UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Foil Terrorism Bid; Recover Huge Caches Of Ammunition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The security forces Friday recovered a huge cache of ammunition during intelligence based search and strike operation in Bajaur and foiled the nefarious designs of anti state elements.

According to district administration, the security forces acting on a tip off conducted raids in Tehsil Lowi Mamond of district Bajaur near Pak-Afghan border and recovered huge quantity of explosive material, mater shells, hand grenades and rockets.

The ammunition and explosive material was to use for terrorism bid on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, the district administration confirmed and added that it was the second successful operation by the security forces in a month.

