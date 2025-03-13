Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on a check post in Jandola, resulting in the elimination of 10 militants.

According to Naqvi, the brave security forces took timely action, preventing a major attack and sending 10 Khariji terrorists to their fate. He commended their swift response and professionalism, highlighting the nation’s pride in their capabilities.

“The security forces deserve praise for their remarkable performance in foiling the attack and bringing the terrorists to a dreadful end,” Naqvi said.

He further emphasized the nation’s unwavering support for the security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces in eradicating these extremist elements.”

The Interior Minister concluded by saluting the security forces for their courage and reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.