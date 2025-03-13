Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack In Jandola,eliminate 10 Militants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on a check post in Jandola, resulting in the elimination of 10 militants.
According to Naqvi, the brave security forces took timely action, preventing a major attack and sending 10 Khariji terrorists to their fate. He commended their swift response and professionalism, highlighting the nation’s pride in their capabilities.
“The security forces deserve praise for their remarkable performance in foiling the attack and bringing the terrorists to a dreadful end,” Naqvi said.
He further emphasized the nation’s unwavering support for the security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces in eradicating these extremist elements.”
The Interior Minister concluded by saluting the security forces for their courage and reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal constructions, encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Strengthens support for Somalia’s national identification system6 minutes ago
-
Wani lambastes India for imposing Ban on Kashmiri outfits6 minutes ago
-
ECC approves amendments to net-metering regulations6 minutes ago
-
Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants6 minutes ago
-
Officers involve in illegal detention of citizens removed from posts: IGP tells IHC6 minutes ago
-
Minister Yousaf, Archbishop Joseph discuss religious tolerance, interfaith harmony6 minutes ago
-
PU improves in QS subject ranking worldwide6 minutes ago
-
Life term awarded to 2 for killing lawyer during robbery16 minutes ago
-
Police begin crackdown under Tenancy Act16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs immediate resolution of public issues and improved service delivery16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day postponed to April 1416 minutes ago