Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack In Jandola,eliminate 10 Militants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Security forces foil terrorist attack in Jandola,eliminate 10 militants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for successfully thwarting a terrorist attack on a check post in Jandola, resulting in the elimination of 10 militants.

According to Naqvi, the brave security forces took timely action, preventing a major attack and sending 10 Khariji terrorists to their fate. He commended their swift response and professionalism, highlighting the nation’s pride in their capabilities.

“The security forces deserve praise for their remarkable performance in foiling the attack and bringing the terrorists to a dreadful end,” Naqvi said.

He further emphasized the nation’s unwavering support for the security forces in the fight against terrorism, stating, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our forces in eradicating these extremist elements.”

The Interior Minister concluded by saluting the security forces for their courage and reaffirming the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation

51 seconds ago
 Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE

16 minutes ago
 End of March final deadline to update tax records ..

End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..

16 minutes ago
 MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for docume ..

MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..

31 minutes ago
 RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

46 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

56 minutes ago
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

1 hour ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

1 hour ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan