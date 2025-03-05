Open Menu

Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack On Bannu Cantonment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack by Fitna-al-Khwarij on Bannu Cantonment.

In the cowardly assault, nine innocent civilians were martyred, while 16 others sustained injuries.

According to security sources, militants attempted to breach the cantonment’s perimeter by ramming two explosive-laden vehicles into its wall during Iftar, a time when the market was crowded.

One of the vehicles was detonated in an area adjacent to the market, resulting in civilian casualties and severe damage to a nearby mosque.

The targeting of innocent civilians and a mosque during the holy month of Ramazan proved that these militants have no connection to islam.

Security forces have launched a clearance operation that will continue until the complete elimination of all Khwarij elements.

Recent Stories

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

1 hour ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

1 hour ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

2 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

2 hours ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

2 hours ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

2 hours ago
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

2 hours ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

3 hours ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

3 hours ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

3 hours ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan