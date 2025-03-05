Security Forces Foil Terrorist Attack On Bannu Cantonment
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack by Fitna-al-Khwarij on Bannu Cantonment.
In the cowardly assault, nine innocent civilians were martyred, while 16 others sustained injuries.
According to security sources, militants attempted to breach the cantonment’s perimeter by ramming two explosive-laden vehicles into its wall during Iftar, a time when the market was crowded.
One of the vehicles was detonated in an area adjacent to the market, resulting in civilian casualties and severe damage to a nearby mosque.
The targeting of innocent civilians and a mosque during the holy month of Ramazan proved that these militants have no connection to islam.
Security forces have launched a clearance operation that will continue until the complete elimination of all Khwarij elements.
