Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

MIANWALI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Nine terrorists have been killed during combing and clearance operation at PAF Training Airbase Mianwali.

According to the ISPR, the successful operation was launched by security forces to eliminate any potential threat in the surrounding area following the cowardly and failed terrorist attack on the base this morning.

No functional operational assets of the PAF were harmed, with only minimal damage sustained by the three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack.

The ISPR, in its statement, stated that the prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan's Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat.

Taking to X, PM Kakar said, “The valiant Pakistan Air Force has once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali. Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve,”.