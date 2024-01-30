Security Forces Foil Terrorists’ Attack In Balochistan’s Mach Area
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 AM
During the operation, the security personnel eliminated five militants associated with the BLA.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Security forces effectively foiled a terrorist plot organized by militants in the Mach region of Balochistan on Tuesday. The operation led to the militants retreating from their intended attack.
During the operation, the security personnel eliminated five militants associated with the BLA.
The sources said that the security forces intercepted and disrupted a gunfire assault launched by militants linked to the banned group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in the vicinity of Mach.
In response to the swift action by security forces, the militants abandoned their mission and fled the scene in the face of strong resistance.
A comprehensive search operation was launched by the security forces to apprehend the fleeing militants.
Meanwhile, Balochistan's interim Information Minister, Jan Achakzai, reassured the public following reports of rocket fire from the mountains in Mach.
He confirmed no casualties or damages have been reported so far, with law enforcement agencies maintaining heightened vigilance.
Recent Stories
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mills sealed over non-standard ghee, cooking oil5 minutes ago
-
DC for strict implementation of code of conduct during polling5 minutes ago
-
PMLN holds corner meeting in Shah Nikdar5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan6 minutes ago
-
APHC leader urges UN to address Kashmir dispute amidst deteriorating situation in IIOJK35 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sent to gallows, four other sentenced in different cases35 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
JI to win elections from Bahawalpur: JI leader1 hour ago
-
Timber thief gang busted in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Police goes under training for general elections duties1 hour ago
-
Elections: Training Session held at Bahawalpur Police Lines2 hours ago
-
TNFJ announces supporting PPP in elections12 hours ago