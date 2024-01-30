Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

(@Abdulla99267510)

During the operation, the security personnel eliminated five militants associated with the BLA.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) Security forces effectively foiled a terrorist plot organized by militants in the Mach region of Balochistan on Tuesday. The operation led to the militants retreating from their intended attack.

During the operation, the security personnel eliminated five militants associated with the BLA.

The sources said that the security forces intercepted and disrupted a gunfire assault launched by militants linked to the banned group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in the vicinity of Mach.

In response to the swift action by security forces, the militants abandoned their mission and fled the scene in the face of strong resistance.

A comprehensive search operation was launched by the security forces to apprehend the fleeing militants.

Meanwhile, Balochistan's interim Information Minister, Jan Achakzai, reassured the public following reports of rocket fire from the mountains in Mach.

He confirmed no casualties or damages have been reported so far, with law enforcement agencies maintaining heightened vigilance.