Security Forces Foiled Terrorism Bid In Bajur

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Security Forces foiled terrorism bid in Bajur

The security forces along with district police in a joint operation in Tehsils Khar and Nowagai on Monday, foiled terrorism bid while recovered an explosive laden motorbike and a suicide jacket in two different operations

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The security forces along with district police in a joint operation in Tehsils Khar and Nowagai on Monday, foiled terrorism bid while recovered an explosive laden motorbike and a suicide jacket in two different operations.

According to police and intelligence reports the terrorists of banned outfit TTP on behalf of Indian intelligence agency were planning to carry out terrorist attacks on the eve of Eid ul Adha on security forces.

The police and security forces acting upon tip off and intelligence reports, conducted raid on a house in village Lara Banda in Tehsil Khar and recovered an explosive laden motorbike.

In another operation in village Bara Kamangar in Tehsil Nowagai on Pak Afghan border, the security forces recovered a suicide jacket from a cave and defused it.

