Security Forces Fully Capable To Wipe Out Terrorists, Terrorism From Country: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that security forces are fully capable to wipe out terrorists and terrorism from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that security forces are fully capable to wipe out terrorists and terrorism from the country.

Anti-Pakistan forces are trying to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan Armed Forces are bravely fighting war on terror and achieving tremendous success and added we pay tribute to Armed Forces for achieving great success against terrorism.

In reply to a question about issues of Baloch people, he said, we will talk to all those people who want to get their due rights in the province. "We will address all genuine grievances of the Baloch people," he said.

To a question, he said, severe punishment would be given to those found involved in the recent killing incidents of Balochistan.

