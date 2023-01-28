UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Gun Down Active Terrorist In Mir Ali IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 11:18 PM

The security forces on Saturday killed an active terrorist involved in extremist activities during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

