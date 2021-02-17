UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Forces Gun Down Three Terrorists In Mirali IBO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Security forces gun down three terrorists in Mirali IBO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Security Forces have gunned down three terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on their hideout in Mirali area of North Waziristan last night.

The military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in brief media statement said the Security forces conducted an IBO on confirmation of presence of terrorists in a hideout in Mirali, North Wazirstan last night.

It added that the three terrorists belonged to Aleem khan Khushali group who were killed in the IBO.

These terrorists were involved in target killing, kidnapping for Ransom, extortion, fire raid on security forces and improvised explosive device (IED) explosions.

The ISPR statement mentioned that sanitisation of the area was carried out after the operation.

Related Topics

Target Killing North Waziristan Fire Kidnapping ISPR Media

Recent Stories

‘Rights have been systematically manipulated’: ..

14 minutes ago

Houthi drone intercepted over Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

11 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.