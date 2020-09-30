Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kech

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The security forces Tuesday gunned down two terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on their hideout in Mazaband mountains of Kech, Balochistan.

The terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that a large cache of arms and communication equipment were recovered during the IBO.