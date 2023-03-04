Security forces hailed for maintaining law, order situation in Balochistan

Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Saturday said that the credit for maintaining the law and order situation in the province went to the security forces including Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Saturday said that the credit for maintaining the law and order situation in the province went to the security forces including Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations here. He said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was trying day and night to provide better facilities to the people.

"The credit of the Reko Diq agreement goes to Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo," he said, adding that a thousand of employment opportunities would be created in the province after the Reko Diq accord.

He said that Reko Diq was the future of Balochistan and Pakistan as the CM Balochistan always contested the case of the province at every forum.

He further said that the government of Balochistan was trying day and night to improve the quality of life of the people, adding the CM was determined to bring the province out of a difficult situation by working hard day and night.

The chief minister would soon release a detailed report on the media on the steps taken by Balochistan for the welfare of the people, he said, adding the province was on the path of development under the leadership of CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.