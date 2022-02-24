UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Hunt Down A Terrorist In Sambaza Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Security Forces hunt down a terrorist in Sambaza operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces Thursday killed a terrorists during an operation based on intelligence of presence of a terrorists' Hideout, in general area Sambaza, Balochistan to apprehend Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

During the Security Forces operation conducted to capture TTP terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts a heavy gunfight ensued, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Once the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred, it added.

In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against the security forces, it said.

It further said the operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>