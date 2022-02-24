Security Forces hunt down a terrorist in Sambaza operation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The security forces Thursday killed a terrorists during an operation based on intelligence of presence of a terrorists' Hideout, in general area Sambaza, Balochistan to apprehend Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

During the Security Forces operation conducted to capture TTP terrorists in Balochistan who were trying to infiltrate into adjacent tribal districts a heavy gunfight ensued, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Once the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists hiding in a cave tried to flee and opened indiscriminate fire wherein, a heavy exchange of fire occurred, it added.

In the process, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered that was planned to be used by terrorists against the security forces, it said.

It further said the operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace and stability of the country.