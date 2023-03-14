(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan's Coordinator Mir Muhammad Ajmal Kurd on Tuesday said that security forces and all institutions were playing a key role in the betterment of the country.

Talking to APP, he said that the sacrifices rendered by the security forces have made the defence of the country unbreakable.

He also lauded the role of Pakistan Army in making the country's defence strong.