Security Forces Kill 10 Terrorists In Clash Amid IBO: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Security Forces on Tuesday killed around ten terrorists during an intense exchange of fire amid an intelligence based operation (IBO) carried out on their hideout in Gwargo area of Awaran, Balochistan.

These terrorists were also involved in a firing incident on security forces which resulted in martyrdom of Lance Naik Iqbal on December 20 in Awaran, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that as soon as security forces cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from area.

During the operation, a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout, said the public relations wing of Pakistan Army.

