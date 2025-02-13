Security forces kill 13 Khwarij in five separate engagements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Security forces have killed thirteen Khwarij in five separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 12 and 13.

“On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the general area Khulachi, Dera Ismail Khan district. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location, as result, five Khwarij including Kharji Shah Gul Rohani were sent to hell”, said an ISPR news release on Thursday.

In two separate encounters in North Waziristan District, a fire exchange took place between the security forces and Khwarij in general areas Dosali and Tappi.

Resultantly, five Khwarij were effectively neutralized by own troops.

In another encounter that took place in Lakki Marwat district, two Khwarij were sent to hell.

During an engagement in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, own troops effectively neutralized one more Khwarji.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.