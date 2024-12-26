Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 13 Khwarij, Major Embraces Martyrdom In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Security Forces kill 13 khwarij, Major embraces martyrdom in KP

The Security Forces killed 13 Khwarij terrorists while another eight terrorists sustained injuries in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province whereas a Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Security Forces killed 13 Khwarij terrorists while another eight terrorists sustained injuries in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province whereas a Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire.

“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, two Khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khwarij were effectively neutralised by security forces, while eight khwarij got injured.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” it further said.

In a third encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralised six Khwarij, while eight khwarij were injured.

“Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve”, the press release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exchange ISPR Narowal From

Recent Stories

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be o ..

17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27

2 minutes ago
 PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

PM calls for global action to combat epidemics

2 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming o ..

Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

20 minutes ago
 KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ m ..

KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages

5 minutes ago
 France hands over first base in Chad amid withdraw ..

France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

5 minutes ago
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton d ..

Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw

5 minutes ago
 President pays tribute to security forces for elim ..

President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minori ..

CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP

2 minutes ago
 Military courts constitutional necessity for addre ..

Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regul ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars fro ..

CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan