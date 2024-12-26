Security Forces Kill 13 Khwarij, Major Embraces Martyrdom In KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
The Security Forces killed 13 Khwarij terrorists while another eight terrorists sustained injuries in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province whereas a Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Security Forces killed 13 Khwarij terrorists while another eight terrorists sustained injuries in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province whereas a Major Muhammad Awais embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire.
“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Jani Khel, Bannu District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, two Khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
Another intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District. In ensuing fire exchange, five Khwarij were effectively neutralised by security forces, while eight khwarij got injured.
“However, during intense exchange of fire, Major Muhammad Awais (age: 31 years, resident of District Narowal), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” it further said.
In a third encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, own troops successfully neutralised six Khwarij, while eight khwarij were injured.
“Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve”, the press release said.
Recent Stories
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 27
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages
France hands over first base in Chad amid withdrawal
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza
Man City pay penalty for Haaland miss in Everton draw
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May ..
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint m ..
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Dec 272 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global action to combat epidemics2 minutes ago
-
KP food authority seizes unhygienic animal organ meat, expired beverages5 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for eliminating 13 Khawarij2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for providing exceptional quota to minorities in BBSP2 minutes ago
-
Military courts constitutional necessity for addressing grave offenses like May 9, Barrister Danyal ..2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to finalize Local Government Regulations within month, appoint magistrates for enfor ..2 minutes ago
-
CJP holds meeting with representatives of Bars from across the country2 minutes ago
-
All constitutional, legal ways to be adopted for resolving issues with PTI: Rana2 minutes ago
-
Bajaur festival to start form Dec 28 at Khar2 minutes ago
-
AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 2737 minutes ago
-
Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package37 minutes ago