Security forces kill 13 Khwarij terrorist in Sararogha South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed 13 khwarij terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on Tuesday night on the reported presence of Khwarij.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location, as a result of which, thirteen Khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The killed Khwarij remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the press release said.