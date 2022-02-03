Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and Panjgur: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

The military’s media wing says that after successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Nushki on Wednesday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) The security forces killed 13 terrorists during security forces operations in Nushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

In Nushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bringing the tally to nine terrorists killed in Nushki.

Four brave soldiers embraced shahadat including an officer while repulsing this attack.

In Panjgur, security forces operation is continuing to eliminate fleeing terrorists. Four terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur while at least four to five are encircled by the security forces.

During intense fighting three soldiers embraced shahadat and four soldiers are injured.

As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.