UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill 13 Terrorists In Nushki And Panjgur: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Security forces kill 13 terrorists in Nushki and Panjgur: ISPR

The military’s media wing says that after successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Nushki on Wednesday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) The security forces killed 13 terrorists during security forces operations in Nushki and Panjgur, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that after successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Nushki on Wednesday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.

In Nushki, security forces encountered and killed five more terrorists bringing the tally to nine terrorists killed in Nushki.

Four brave soldiers embraced shahadat including an officer while repulsing this attack.

In Panjgur, security forces operation is continuing to eliminate fleeing terrorists. Four terrorists have so far been killed at Panjgur while at least four to five are encircled by the security forces.

During intense fighting three soldiers embraced shahadat and four soldiers are injured.

As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Nushki Panjgur Media

Recent Stories

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured ..

Two minor brothers killed in fire, another injured

19 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Usman Dar for youth development

19 minutes ago
 Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground P ..

Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

19 minutes ago
 Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work ..

Argentina May Become Russia's Entry Gate for Work in Latin America - President

19 minutes ago
 Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beij ..

Putin Says Travel With Argentine President to Beijing Olympics

23 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling ..

Kremlin Says Has Not Noticed If US Stopped Calling Ukraine Invasion 'Imminent'

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>