Security Forces kill 17 Indian sponsored khwarij in Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed 17 Indian sponsored khwarij in an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, seventeen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians,” it further said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country.