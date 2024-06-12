Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

(@Abdulla99267510)

The official reports say that the timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) The Security forces killed one hundred eighty one terrorists in over seven thousand operations in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from 1st April till 10th of this month.

These terrorists were killed during cross border infiltration.

The timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Moreover, infiltration attempts were foiled timely in Bajaur, Dir and Chitral due to the intelligence based information.

In order to conceal its failure, TTP forced the people of tribal areas for target killing and kidnapping for ransom. The TTP network involved in targeting the Chinese nationals was also behind the bars.

The TTP leadership has been puzzled in the wake of continuous attacks of security forces. The entire nation is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country with the support of nation.