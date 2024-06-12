Security Forces Kill 181 Terrorists In Sindh, KP And Balochistan Operations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:08 PM
The official reports say that the timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) The Security forces killed one hundred eighty one terrorists in over seven thousand operations in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from 1st April till 10th of this month.
These terrorists were killed during cross border infiltration.
The timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
Moreover, infiltration attempts were foiled timely in Bajaur, Dir and Chitral due to the intelligence based information.
In order to conceal its failure, TTP forced the people of tribal areas for target killing and kidnapping for ransom. The TTP network involved in targeting the Chinese nationals was also behind the bars.
The TTP leadership has been puzzled in the wake of continuous attacks of security forces. The entire nation is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country with the support of nation.
Recent Stories
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Edu ministery introduces evening shifts to address enrolment challenges9 seconds ago
-
667kg polythene plastic bags seized16 seconds ago
-
Committee recommends closure, merger of some govt entities; contributory pension for new employees20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 1014 kg drugs concealed in Pasni for smuggling40 minutes ago
-
DPO directs for crackdown on excessive fines, prioritize traffic management for Eid40 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz lauds Finland’s support for UNSC non-permanent membership50 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest four50 minutes ago
-
MCL closed down 66 unauthorized cattle sales points50 minutes ago
-
NAB takes action on sugar broker's mysterious disappearance1 hour ago
-
Two accused of murder, facilitator held1 hour ago
-
Activist on World Day against Child Labour calls for collective approach to end child labour1 hour ago
-
Three sanitary workers asphyxiated1 hour ago