Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 181 Terrorists In Sindh, KP And Balochistan Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 12, 2024 | 02:08 PM

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

The official reports say that the timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 12nd, 2024) The Security forces killed one hundred eighty one terrorists in over seven thousand operations in different parts of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan from 1st April till 10th of this month.

These terrorists were killed during cross border infiltration.

The timely response of the security forces foiled the sordid designs of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Moreover, infiltration attempts were foiled timely in Bajaur, Dir and Chitral due to the intelligence based information.

In order to conceal its failure, TTP forced the people of tribal areas for target killing and kidnapping for ransom. The TTP network involved in targeting the Chinese nationals was also behind the bars.

The TTP leadership has been puzzled in the wake of continuous attacks of security forces. The entire nation is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country with the support of nation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Target Killing Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kidnapping China Chitral Dir April Border From

Recent Stories

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

5 hours ago
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

19 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

20 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

20 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan