Security Forces Kill 21 Terrorists In Balochistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Security forces and law enforcement agencies on Monday killed twenty-one terrorists in Balochistan.
According to ISPR, on behest of inimical and hostile forces terrorists attempted to conduct numerous heinous activities in Balochistan.
These cowardly acts of terrorism were aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians, especially in Musa Khel, Kalat and Lasbela Districts.
Resultantly, numerous innocent civilians embraced shahadat.
In Musa Khel District, terrorists stopped a bus in general area Rara Sham and maliciously targeted innocent citizens, working in Balochistan to earn their livelihood.
The security forces and law Enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists ensuring security and protection of local populace.
However, during the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of soil including ten Security Forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.
Sanitization operations are being conducted and the instigators, perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these heinous and cowardly acts, targeting innocent civilians, will be brought to justice.
The security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of their brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
