Security Forces Kill 24 Terrorists In Mach, Kolpur: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:34 PM

The military’s media wing says during the intense exchange of fire, four brave members of law enforcement agencies embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) At least 24 terrorists were killed by security forces in last three days during clearance operation in Mach and Kolpur area of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

The military’s media wing said that Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan were key terrorists among the killed.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave members of law enforcement agencies embraced Shahadat along with two innocent civilians.

Effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament of their unrelenting resolve in fight against terrorism.

