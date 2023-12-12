Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 27 Terrorists During Various Operations In D. I. Kha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2023 | 03:14 PM

The military’s media wing says the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) The security forces killed twenty-seven terrorists during various operations in Dera Ismail Khan, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, terrorists' hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell.

In another intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, own troops effectively engaged terrorists' location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell. However, after intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.

In early hours today, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces' post in general area Daraban.

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties, twenty three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.

