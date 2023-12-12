Security Forces kill 27 terrorists in DI Khan operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The security forces on Tuesday killed twenty-seven terrorists in various intelligence-based operations, conducted to contain the increased activities of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan District, while successfully thwarting insurgents'

attacks at a military post in Daraban area.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release: " The night of 11 and 12 December 2023, witnessed heightened activities in Dera Ismail Khan District, wherein a total of twenty-seven terrorists were sent to hell during various operations."

The Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Darazinda on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, terrorists' hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell.

In another intelligence-based operation in the general area Kulachi, the Army troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell.

However, after the intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of the soil, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians. The forces recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives during the operations.

However, in the early hours of December 12, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces' post in the general area Daraban.

The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty three brave soldiers embraced Shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell.

"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.