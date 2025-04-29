Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists In IBO In Turbat: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Security Forces kill 3 terrorists in IBO in Turbat: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Security Forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Turbat, Kech District.

“On reported presence of terrorists, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and after an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were successfully neutralized,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who were involved in multiple terrorists’ activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as the innocent civilians in the area, it further said.

“ Sanitization operations are being conducted to neutralize any other terrorists present in the area, as Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it said.

