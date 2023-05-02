Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Three terrorists were killed, including a terrorist commander, and two others wounded in two separate intelligence based operations conducted by Security Forces in Tank and DI Khan districts.

According to an ISPR, the security forces conducted the intelligence based operations on reported presence of terrorists in these areas.

Later, sanitization of surrounding areas was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists.

Meanwhile, in another intelligence based operation in Miran Shah, area of North Waziristan district, seven terrorists, including terrorist commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, were successfully apprehended.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially target killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies.