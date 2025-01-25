Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 30 Khwarij In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Security forces kill 30 Khwarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Security Forces killed thirty Khwarij in three separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province between January 24 and 25.

“On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Security Forces in District Lakki Marwat. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, eighteen khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured” said an ISPR news release.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in District Karak. In the ensuing fire exchange, eight Khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In a third encounter that took place in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District, own troops successfully neutralised four khwarij including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman, Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Recent Stories

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

16 minutes ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

1 hour ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

2 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

2 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

3 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

3 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

3 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

4 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan