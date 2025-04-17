Security Forces Kill 4 Khwarij, One Solider Embrace Martyrdom: ISPR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Security Forces killed four Khwarij in an intelligence based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District while a solider embraced martyrdom
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Security Forces killed four Khwarij in an intelligence based operation in general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District while a solider embraced martyrdom.
“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, four khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news press release here Thursday.
However, during intense fire exchange, one brave son of soil, Sepoy Basit Siddique (age: 23 years, resident of District Attock), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat, it further said.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”, the press release said.
