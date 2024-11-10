Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 4 Khwarij Terrorist In 2 Separate Engagements

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The security forces killed four Khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan district.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged Khwarij’s location and after intense fire exchange, two Khwarij were sent to hell,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday.

In another incident, movement of a group of Khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan district.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, two khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij got injured, it further said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area. Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said.

