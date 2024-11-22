Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 4 Terrorists In 3 Separate Engagements In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in 3 separate engagements in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Security Forces on Friday killed four terrorists in three separate engagements in Balochistan.

"An intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralized; both high value targets identified as Niaz @ Ghuman and Zareef @ Shah Jahan," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

In another operation in Dera Bugti District, own troops effectively neutralised one terrorist, it further said.

In yet another engagement in Kech District, own troops, while conducting an intelligence based operation, killed another terrorist.

"The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies," it said.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Progress Dera Bugti Awaran

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

5 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

22 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

22 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

23 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

23 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan