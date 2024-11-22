Security forces kill 4 terrorists in 3 separate engagements in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Security Forces on Friday killed four terrorists in three separate engagements in Balochistan.

"An intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were successfully neutralized; both high value targets identified as Niaz @ Ghuman and Zareef @ Shah Jahan," said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

In another operation in Dera Bugti District, own troops effectively neutralised one terrorist, it further said.

In yet another engagement in Kech District, own troops, while conducting an intelligence based operation, killed another terrorist.

"The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies," it said.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.