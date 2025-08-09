Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2025) The security forces on Saturday killed forty-seven khawarij in anti-infiltration operation in Sambaza, Zhob District.

According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition explosives were also recovered from the khwarij.

President Asif Ali Zardari has commended security forces for killing Indian backed terrorists in Zhob district.

In a statement, he reaffirmed the firm commitment to root out terrorism. He said the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their security forces in the war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has also commended security forces for killing forty seven terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Zhob district over the past two days.

In a statement, he said the brave personnel of our security forces risked their lives to thwart the terrorists’ infiltration and crushed their evil designs.

He said the entire nation stands united with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.