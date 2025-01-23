Open Menu

Security Forces Kill 6 Khwarij Attempting To Infiltrate Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Security forces kill 6 khwarij attempting to infiltrate Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The security forces effectively engaged and thwarted a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night between January 22 and 23 in Sambaza area of Zhob district.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives were also recovered," said an ISPR news release on Thursday.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

"Afghan Interim Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it said.

The ISPR said Pakistan's Security Forces remained committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

