Security Forces Kill 6 Terrorists In IBO In Kalat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 11:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) On reported presence of terrorists, the security forces on Saturday killed six terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kalat district of Balochistan.
According to news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it further said.
