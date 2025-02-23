Security Forces Kill 7 Khwarij In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Security Forces on Sunday killed seven Khwarij in two separate engagements in Dera Ismail Khan District.
On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, during which own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell, an ISPR news release said.
In another encounter that took place in general area Maddi, own troops effectively neutralized three khwarij.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
"Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," it added.
