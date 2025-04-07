Security Forces kill 9 Khawarij including ring leader in IBO: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Security Forces killed nine Khawarij terrorists including high value target and ring leader Shireen in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area Takwara Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday night.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, nine Khawarij including HVT, Khawarji Ring leader Shireen were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khawarij,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Khawarji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, and besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians.

He was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, on 20 March 2025, it further said.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice,” the press release said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.